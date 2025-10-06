Croatian Businesses Showcase Their Activities at Schönbrunn Palace

The Croatian Economy Day took place in the imperial setting of the Gloriette in Schönbrunn Palace Park. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Simon Matzinger [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Croatian Economy Day also served as an occasion to celebrate the third anniversary of the HGK representative office in Vienna. Opened in December 2022, the office has quickly become an important point of contact for Croatian companies in Austria.

The Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), Angelika Sery-Froschauer, emphasized the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, which are reflected in the high volume of bilateral trade. The event was a “successful continuation of the major Austrian-Croatian Economic Forum held in December 2023 at the WKÖ,” said Sery-Froschauer.

The Croatian ambassador to Austria, H.E. Daniel Glunčić, also emphasized the central role of the economy: “In today's world, the economy is not something that stands on the sidelines, but an important part of political action and a decisive factor in international relations.”

Focus on growth and future industries

Luka Burilović, President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that the volume of trade between Austria and Croatia amounted to around 3.5 billion euros last year. The search results show that Austria is the second-largest investor in Croatia, with cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of 6.63 billion euros by the end of 2024.

The 40 participating Croatian companies presented their potential, particularly in promising areas. The following were named as key areas for strengthening cooperation: Food and beverages, Natural cosmetics, Metalworking industry, IT, Energy, and Construction. Companies such as the specialist metalworking service provider Laser Inženjering, the real estate company Bliškov Nekretnine, and the European LED lighting manufacturer MS LUX attracted particular interest.

Networking as a driver for future growth

Under the leadership of Daniela Reinisch, Director of the HGK Representative Office in Austria, the event provided an ideal platform for intensive B2B discussions and the expansion of networks. The organizers and participants were convinced that economic cooperation between the two EU member states—Croatia has also been part of the Schengen area and the eurozone since 2023—will continue to gain momentum. The main sponsor of the event was the SHI Group under CEO Josip Šušnjara.

