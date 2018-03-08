Sponsored
Austrian Delegation Seeks to Improve Economic and Political Relations with Jordan
Published: 2 hours ago; 20:55
An official visit of President Van der Bellen to Jordan will take place from 17 April to 19 April 2018. The delegation to Amman will be accompanied by an economic mission headed by WKO Vice President Richard Schenz. The economic mission of the WKO is the response of an invitation issued some time ago by the President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Kingdom.
Amman (عمّان) is the capital and most populous city of Jordan / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / By المهندس طارق إبراهيم هادي / Tareq Ibrahim Hadi [CC BY-SA 3.0]
During this trip, participants have the opportunity to expand their network and receive first-hand information.
A high-ranking Austrian-Jordanian Business Forum offers individual B2B talks with local companies. Bilateral meetings between companies and businesspeople from both countries are going to be held to explore and implement investment…
