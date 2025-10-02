Austria Focuses on “Continent of Opportunity” with National Africa Strategy

The government has agreed to develop an “Africa strategy” focusing on cooperation in the economic sector and on migration. . / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Martin23230 / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) emphasized that Africa is a “continent of opportunity” with enormous potential for economic growth, which she estimates at around three trillion euros. Eleven African countries are already among the 20 fastest-growing economies globally. Austria and Europe should not stand aside in this geopolitical competitive arena. Many Austrian…