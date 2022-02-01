Sponsored Content
Covid in Austria: Relaxation of Corona Measures
Sponsored Content
As of February 5, Austria begins cautious steps toward reopening. The current Covid measures will be gradually withdrawn over the course of February. Below is a brief overview of the gradual sequence.
Mückstein: The Austrian federal government has held out the prospect of easing Corona measures. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Austrian federal government has held out the prospect of easing Corona measures as follows.
The key points of the opening plan:
From February 5
Sponsored Content
- Shifting the closing time from 10:00 p.m. to midnight
- Increase event capacity from 25 to 50 people (gatherings without assigned seating).
- Events: only with 2G and FFP2 mask
As of February 12
- 2G obligation in trade will be lifted
- Obligation to wear FFP2 mask remains in force
From February 19
- 3G in gastronomy and tourism (instead of 2G): PCR test (only valid for 48h), an antigen test (only valid for 24h, only in this field) is also valid in case of unavailability
- Events: 3G and FFP2 mask
However, there may be changes until the regulation is available.
In addition, each of the nine Austrian provinces could introduce their own stricter and additional rules and regulations, in relation to Vienna it is even likely.
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Covid in Austria: Borders Are Open Again (January 23)
Read More
Featured