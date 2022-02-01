Mandatory Covid Vaccination in Austria: Foreign Diplomats Not Covered
The vaccination requirement in Austria does not generally apply to foreign diplomats who live in Austria and are exempt from the registration requirement under the Registration Act. Details in the following article.
Foreign diplomats and holders of an MFA Identity Card (Legitimationskarte) are exempt from the obligation to register under the Austrian Registration Act. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Apart from the diplomatic immunity, ambassadors, professional consuls, employees of international institutions, persons enjoying privileges under an international treaty, NGO employees and other groups of persons are not covered by the vaccination obligation. …
