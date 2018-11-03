Sponsored
UN Migration Pact: Federal President Warns of the Loss of Austria's Reputation
Published: November 3, 2018; 08:08 · (Vindobona)
In response to Austria's planned withdrawal from the UN Migration Pact, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has addressed warning words to the federal government. The Federal President defends the Migration Pact and wants to conduct talks with Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Kneissl. Protests are also coming from across the country.
Federal President Warns of the Loss of Austria's Reputation / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Jork Weismann / HBF
In a dispatch in the form of a public letter, he emphasises that Austria needs multilateral cooperation and that the great challenges of our time, from the climate crisis to geopolitical conflicts and trade wars to migration, cannot be solved at the national level alone.
He hopes that the Austrian Federal Government will do everything in its power to avert the impending loss of…
