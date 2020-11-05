COVID-19 Hinders the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

Published: 7 hours ago; 14:02

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the implementation and achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the same time the pandemic serves as a strong wake-up call for the international community to build a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future as summarised under the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It became clear that all panellists (including Li Yong, pictured) agreed that global collaboration is imperative to take the world through the recovery from COVID-19. / Picture: © United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) / Youtube Screenshot

The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled the advancement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

It is creating many challenges, yet also it unveils opportunities to build back better.

In this context, inclusive and sustainable industrial development, which is at the core of SDG9, is expected to …

