Covid-19: Austria Will Receive Additional EU Aid
Published: Yesterday; 11:50
Austria and 20 other EU member states or accession countries will be receiving financial aid to relief and to protect public health during the Covid-19 pandemic. The funding, which comes from the EU Solidarity Fund, comprises almost EU 32 million for Austria, which would be invested in medical equipment, emergency assistance, contact tracing and other pandemic-related obligations.
Austria is to receive around EUR 32 billion of financial aid from the European Union to supplement public spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © European Union and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The European Commission proposed a package of nearly EUR 530 million in additional financial support from the EU Solidarity Fund.
The aim is to provide financial assistance to 17 member states and three accession countries to protect public health in the pandemic.
Austria is to receive almost
