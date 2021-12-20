Sponsored Content
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović Meets with Schallenberg
Sponsored Content
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović recently met with Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Vienna. Read about their discussion of various human rights issues.
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Saeima, CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Dunja Mijatović, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, was recently received by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for a friendly exchange in the Foreign Ministry. The conversation focused on freedom of expression, equal treatment, and migration issues. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
High-level Belarus Conference in Vienna (November 23)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Turkey, Refugees, Poland, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Migration, Human Rights, European Court of Human Rights, ECHR European Convention on Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, Diplomacy, Council of Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg