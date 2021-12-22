Human Rights Commissioner Voices Concern About Asylum Situation in Austria

More+More+ ♦ Published: 39 minutes ago; 14:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović criticizes the asylum situation in Austria after her visit. "High number of femicides and the emergence of new digital dimensions of violence show, increased and better co-ordinated efforts are required."

Dunja Mijatović: "High number of femicides and the emergence of new digital dimensions of violence show, increased and better co-ordinated efforts are required." / Picture: © Council of Europe

“Austria has taken significant steps to combat violence against women but, as the high number of femicides and the emergence of new digital dimensions of violence show, increased and better co-ordinated efforts are required,” said Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović following a visit to Austria.

“The authorities should not only ensure that sufficient resources are allocated transparently and sustainably to preventing violence against women and protecting victims. They also need to adopt an ambitious and comprehensive approach to the legal, financial, operational and human challenges involved, in close co-operation with all relevant stakeholders, including national human rights bodies and NGOs,” she added. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović Meets with Schallenberg (December 20)
Portuguese State Secretary Ribeiro Appointed OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (February 2)
OSCE Representative Dunja Mijatović Awarded Concordia Prize for Press Freedom (June 14, 2016)
Read More
Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe, Asylum, Alma Zadic, Traiskirchen, EU European Union, Refugees, Women Issues
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter