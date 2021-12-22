Human Rights Commissioner Voices Concern About Asylum Situation in Austria
European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović criticizes the asylum situation in Austria after her visit. "High number of femicides and the emergence of new digital dimensions of violence show, increased and better co-ordinated efforts are required."
“Austria has taken significant steps to combat violence against women but, as the high number of femicides and the emergence of new digital dimensions of violence show, increased and better co-ordinated efforts are required,” said Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović following a visit to Austria.
“The authorities should not only ensure that sufficient resources are allocated transparently and sustainably to preventing violence against women and protecting victims. They also need to adopt an ambitious and comprehensive approach to the legal, financial, operational and human challenges involved, in close co-operation with all relevant stakeholders, including national human rights bodies and NGOs,” she added. …
or Log In