EU Justice Commissioner Reynders and Justice Minister Zadić Share Concerns Over Rule of Law in Poland

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:56 ♦ (Vindobona)

The EU Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, was hosted by Austrian Minister of Justice Alma Zadić for a working meeting in Vienna. The two discussed various issues, including their shared concern regarding the rule of law following the Polish Constitutional Court's ruling on the primacy of national law over EU law. Read about their meeting and the increased tensions surrounding the Polish court's decision.

Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadić (left) meeting with EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders (right). / Picture: © Bundesministerium für Justiz

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders recently visited Austria and had a working meeting with the Austrian Minister of Justice, Alma Zadić.

The topics discussed included the EU rule of law review cycle and the European Commission’s expected proposal on the supply chain law. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Polish-Austrian Relations: Official Visit and Business Forum in Warsaw (October 6)
Auschwitz-Birkenau: Austrian Delegation to Visit Largest Mass Murder Site in Human History (October 4)
Krakow and Vienna Will Cooperate Closely in the Future (June 30)
Read More
Poland, Law, Karoline Edtstadler, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Hungary, EU European Union, ECJ European Court of Justice, EC European Commission, Didier Reynders, BMJ - Federal Ministry of Justice - Bundesministerium für Justiz, Alma Zadic
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter