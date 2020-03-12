Coronavirus Update: South Tyrol Confirms First Death

Western EuropeItaly ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 12:25

Now the first person infected with the coronavirus has also died in South Tyrol, reports South Tyrol.

The first person infected with the coronavirus died last night in South Tyrol. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / ​English Wikipedia user Graham Beards [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The over 80-year-old was admitted to the Bolzano provincial hospital on Monday, the South Tyrolean medical service announced. 

The condition of the pensioner then rapidly deteriorated.

The woman had apparently suffered from pre-existing conditions.

So far, about 100 people in South Tyrol have been infected.

In Merano, six patients have received intensive medical care, in Bolzano one. 572 persons are in domestic isolation.

