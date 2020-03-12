Sponsored Content
Coronavirus: Profit Warning Issued by Vienna International Airport - Reduced Working Time Planned
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 16:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Travel restrictions and the resulting massive reduction in the number of scheduled flights at Vienna International Airport severely depress revenues and annual results for 2020.
Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG): Emergency measures are implemented to maintain operations and reduce costs. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Stanislav Doronenko / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
International developments in travel behaviour and aviation due to the effects of the coronavirus are currently leading to a sharp decline in the number of passengers at Vienna International Airport, with a continuing downward trend.
The Management Board of Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) announced today that the previous targets "will definitely not be reached" and "new forecasts are currently not possible because of the uncertainty surrounding future developments". …
