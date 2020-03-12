Coronavirus: Profit Warning Issued by Vienna International Airport - Reduced Working Time Planned

Travel restrictions and the resulting massive reduction in the number of scheduled flights at Vienna International Airport severely depress revenues and annual results for 2020.

International developments in travel behaviour and aviation due to the effects of the coronavirus are currently leading to a sharp decline in the number of passengers at Vienna International Airport, with a continuing downward trend.

The Management Board of Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien AG) announced today that the previous targets "will definitely not be reached" and "new forecasts are currently not possible because of the uncertainty surrounding future developments". …

