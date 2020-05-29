Corona Measures: Further Relaxation in Austria - Mandatory Masks Largely Removed from 15 June
From 15 June, the current obligation to protect the mouth and nose will be abolished. What is now permitted and what is not?
At a joint press conference, members of the government announced further relaxation.
The stabilization of the number of cases brings further relaxation of the measures against the coronavirus.
Only three areas are excluded from the relaxation of the mask obligation.
From 15 June onwards, mouth and nose protection will only be required to be worn on public transport, in the health sector including pharmacies, and in services where the minimum distance of one metre cannot be maintained.
However, catering staff will still be required to wear mouth and face protection.
The closing time for gastronomy will be extended from 23.00 to 1.00 hours. The catering trade has been open again until 23.00 hrs since 15 May. A maximum of 4 adults can sit at each table, plus those with their children. The minimum distance of 1 meter to other guests applies. The service personnel must wear mouth and nose protectors, guests at the table do not have to wear one. Tables should be reserved; there is officially no free choice of seat.
There were no further updates on the border openings. As reported, controls have already been relaxed at several Austrian external borders.
From 15 June, freedom of travel between Austria and Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lichtenstein is to be reintroduced.
With regard to Italy and Slovenia, there is no opening date yet, but further relaxation for travel to these and other countries is to be announced next Wednesday.
Already since last weekend it is possible again to organize and attend public services.
The wearing of mouth and nose protectors in schools, for example, is no longer mandatory due to the current relaxation. From Tuesday on, the compulsory school children will start in the elementary and secondary schools (Volks- und Mittelschulen), the AHS Unterstufe and the Allgemeine Sonderschule.