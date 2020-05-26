A New Start for Tourism in Austria: Opening of Accommodation Facilities with up to 65,000 Corona Tests per Week

More+More+ ♦ Published: May 26, 2020; 18:53 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria now wants to present itself as a particularly safe travel destination and is therefore planning up to 65,000 corona tests per week for tourism businesses from the beginning of July. The aim is to give foreign guests a feeling of security. The Austrian National Tourist Office is also preparing intensive advertising campaigns and will have a budget of 40 million euros for this purpose.

Tourism enterprises - measures in the fight against corona: Government wants up to 65,000 corona tests per week for tourism businesses. Picture: Elisabeth Koestinger (center). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Federal Chancellor Kurz presented a number of necessary security measures. …

