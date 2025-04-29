Concordia Ball 2025: An Anniversary Celebration for Freedom of the Press and Waltz Tradition

The Concordia Ball, Vienna's traditional summer ball, invites you to dance, celebrate and stand up for freedom of the press for the 125th time. / Picture: © Concordia Ball / Christoph Sommerer

Since its foundation in 1863, the Concordia Ball has been an integral part of Viennese social life. The Strauss dynasty, above all Johann Strauss Sohn, dedicated over 40 compositions to the ball, including well-known works such as the "Morgenblätter-Walzer" and the "Stempelfrei-Polka". These musical contributions underline the close connection between the ball and the Viennese musical tradition.

Alma Deutscher sets new accents

In the anniversary year 2025, which marks the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss Sohn, the British composer Alma Deutscher will take over the musical direction of the ball opening. She will present the world premiere of her "New Concordia Polka", which she composed especially for the occasion. Deutscher will also conduct the historic "Feuilleton Waltz" from 1865, leading the orchestra from the standing violin in the tradition of Strauss.

A ball with a message

The Concordia Ball is more than just a social event; it is a statement for independent journalism. The Concordia Press Club, founded in 1859, has always been committed to freedom of the press and journalistic responsibility. The event also serves as a charity ball to support the "Legal Service for Journalism", which offers legal assistance to journalists.

Artistic statements and dancing fun

A special highlight is the debutantes' hair sculptures designed by artist Simone Bernert, which bear the titles of historical and modern compositions - from "Feuilleton Waltz" to "Podcast Polka". Musically, guests can expect a varied program:

Festsaal : Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra and pt art Orchestra

: Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra and pt art Orchestra Arkadenhof : Disco floor with the DJ collective "bestens aufgelegt" and live acts such as "The Bad Powells"

: Disco floor with the DJ collective "bestens aufgelegt" and live acts such as "The Bad Powells" Stadtsenatssitzungssaal : Boogie Woogie & evergreens with the Charly Hloch Trio

: Boogie Woogie & evergreens with the Charly Hloch Trio Wappensaal : Latin Lounge with DJs Steve Manera & Andy Bachata

The ball finale at 03:45 in the Festsaal includes classical pieces such as "An der schönen blauen Donau" and the "Radetzky March". Tickets and dress code

Tickets for the Concordia

Tickets for the Concordia Ball are available via the official webshop. The dress code stipulates floor-length evening gowns for ladies and tails or tuxes for gentlemen. The ball committee reserves the right to refuse entry to guests who are not dressed following the dress code.

Further information and tickets can be found on the official Concordia Ball website.

Concordia Ball