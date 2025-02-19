German Election and AfD in the Wake of a Donation Scandal from Austria

In February, the AfD reported a large donation of 2.35 million euros to the Bundestag administration. The official donor: Gerhard Dingler, a former functionary of the right-wing populist FPÖ in Austria. However, a joint investigation by Der Spiegel and Der Standard casts massive doubt on this account.

According to the reports, Dingler did not donate from his own funds, as reported by “DerStandard”. Instead, he had received a donation of 2.6 million euros from the German real estate billionaire Henning Conle shortly beforehand. Only a short time later, Dingler transferred almost the entire amount to a poster advertising company in Cologne, which carried out a large-scale election campaign on behalf of the AfD. The suspicion: Dingler served as a frontman to conceal the actual origin of the money - a practice that is strictly prohibited under German party law.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office and the Austrian State Security Service are now involved in the investigation. The Austrian authorities are even assuming a possible case of money laundering. If the suspicions are confirmed, the AfD could face draconian penalties: the law on political parties stipulates a fine of three times the amount received for illegal donations - in this case over seven million euros.

Henning Conle: an old acquaintance in AfD financing

Henning Conle is no unknown quantity, as the ORF reports. The billionaire real estate entrepreneur, who lives in Zurich and London, is said to have made covert donations to the AfD in the past. In 2020, the Bundestag administration imposed a fine of almost 400,000 euros on the party after previous covert cash flows from Conle's circle were uncovered.

What is explosive is that Conle is said to have systematically concealed his donations. In the past, he demonstrably used middlemen and foreign constructs to facilitate payments to the AfD without appearing directly as a donor. The current revelations therefore fit seamlessly into a pattern that has repeatedly caused financial and legal problems for the party. The AfD itself rejects all accusations. A spokesperson for party leader Alice Weidel explained that Dingler had given assurances that the money came from his assets. There were no indications that it was a straw man donation. However, the investigating authorities apparently see things differently.

Austria's crypto scene as a political player: Bitpanda donates millions to German parties

While the AfD is under pressure due to suspected illegal donations from Austria, another case is causing controversy. In addition to the alleged illegal donation to the AfD, the Austrian crypto broker Bitpanda is also making headlines with donations worth millions to German political parties.

A total of 1.75 million euros is said to have been donated to German parties, as reported by “DerStandard”, but not to the AfD. Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda, announced the generous donations via his social media channels. Of this, 500,000 euros each went to the CDU, SPD, and FDP and 250,000 euros to the CSU. The Greens and the AfD were not included. Demuth cited the parties' economic policy ideas as the reason for his choice of recipients. “There can only be a strong Europe with a strong Germany,” explained the entrepreneur. Germany must “become proactive again on future issues” - especially in areas such as the economy, innovation, and digital transformation.

The proximity to the FDP is no coincidence: the party is explicitly in favor of promoting cryptocurrencies and is calling for extensive deregulation of the market. The AfD has also included Bitcoin and other digital currencies in its election manifesto - but in a form that did not appeal to the Bitpanda CEO. The Greens, on the other hand, were deliberately excluded. During their time in government, they had campaigned for stricter regulation of the crypto market and called for the one-year tax-free holding period for Bitcoin profits to be abolished, among other things. A plan that was not implemented in the end - but apparently caused displeasure in the crypto sector.

Other Austrian donors

Apart from Bitpanda, no other Austrian companies are currently publicly known to have donated to German parties on a similar scale. However, the case of the “Association for the Preservation of the Rule of Law and Civil Liberties” shows that there have already been attempts in the past to influence German elections through associations based in Switzerland by financing campaigns in favor of the AfD. It can be assumed that Austrian entrepreneurs are also investing money in the German election campaign simply because of the good economic relations with Germany and the common language.

Motivation of the FPÖ and its supporters

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) share similar political orientations, particularly in the areas of migration, EU skepticism, and national sovereignty. By financially supporting the AfD, circles close to the FPÖ could also hope to strengthen their political ideals in Germany and thus gain cross-border influence. The close ideological affinity could serve as the basis for a strategic alliance aimed at consolidating right-wing populist positions in Europe.

Austrian influence on the German election campaign?

The latest developments show how strongly financial interests from Austria can influence the German parliamentary election campaign. While the AfD is being targeted by investigators due to a suspected illegal donation, other players such as Bitpanda are specifically trying to promote parties with a pro-business agenda. The question of whether and in what form foreign donations are allowed to influence election campaigns in Germany is becoming increasingly urgent in light of these cases. While companies such as Bitpanda officially declare their donations and therefore operate legally, covert donations such as the suspected straw man donation to the AfD cast a considerable shadow over the integrity of party funding.

The financial involvement of Austrian players in the German parliamentary election campaign reflects both political and economic interests. While circles close to the FPÖ want to strengthen their political views in Germany by supporting the AfD, companies such as Bitpanda primarily pursue economic goals by supporting parties that suit their business interests. These developments raise questions about the transparency and legal framework of party donations at an international level.