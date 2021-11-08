Climate Crisis: Vienna Joins "Race to Zero" Campaign
At the World Climate Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Vienna has announced that it is joining the "Race to Zero" campaign, which aims to cut emissions in half by 2030 and create a carbon-free world. Read about Vienna's new climate change commitment.
Vienna City Councilor for Climate Change Jürgen Czernohorszky: "Climate protection knows no national borders but only one answer: solve it together." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
With the backdrop of the World Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the City of Vienna has set a goal of climate neutrality by 2040.
To lend weight to this commitment internationally, Vienna is the first Austrian city to join the global “Race To Zero” campaign, which is also supported by the United Nations. …
