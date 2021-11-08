Vienna City Councilor for Climate Change Jürgen Czernohorszky: "Climate protection knows no national borders but only one answer: solve it together." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

With the backdrop of the World Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the City of Vienna has set a goal of climate neutrality by 2040.

To lend weight to this commitment internationally, Vienna is the first Austrian city to join the global “Race To Zero” campaign, which is also supported by the United Nations. …