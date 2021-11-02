Schallenberg at UN Climate Conference: "We can only overcome a global crisis together"

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Chancellor Schallenberg recently spoke at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. The Austrian chancellor stressed the need for international cooperation to fight climate change. Read some of Austria's climate goals, what steps it is taking to achieve these, and what the chancellor said still needs to be done.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg: "The past 18 months have reminded us that we can only overcome a global crisis together, and, in doing so, we must act quickly." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg recently delivered a speech about climate change to other world leaders at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

In his speech, Schallenberg emphasized the necessity for global cooperation in the fight against climate change and highlighted the steps that Austria is taking to do its part. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Greenpeace: 80% of Austrian Short-haul EU Flights are Substitutable by Train (October 27)
The Chancellor on National Day: "No island of the blessed" (October 27)
The Federal President on National Day: "Handing over the planet in order" (October 27)
Read More
UN United Nations, UK United Kingdom, Taxation, Sustainable Energy, Scotland, Renewable Energy Industry, Nuclear Energy Industry, GCF Green Climate Fund, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Diplomacy, COP26, Climate Change, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter