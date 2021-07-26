City of Vienna Offers Moderna Vaccine Without Registration
The City of Vienna is offering the Moderna vaccine without prior registration at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the fourth vaccination campaign offered by the City of Vienna.
The City of Vienna is offering its fourth vaccination campaign. As the desire for a quick, uncomplicated vaccination remains high, the City of Vienna will offer another vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV).
The campaign will last from 7:00 to 19:00 each day from Monday 26 July to Sunday 1 August. As with all the vaccination campaigns that have taken place so far, no registration is necessary this week. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated without any hassle can come to the ACV during the opening hours mentioned above. All one needs to bring is an ID card and, if available, an e-card.
Anyone over 12 years of age can be vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. The interval until the second dose of the vaccine can be arranged flexibly according to one's personal preference, but there must be at least four weeks between the first and second vaccination.
The vaccination campaign lasts for one week, and up to 2,000 people can be immunized per day. On the website of the ACV, a traffic light will also indicate the capacity for this vaccination offer at the respective time.
Due to limited parking at the ACV, it is recommended to arrive by public transport rather than by car.
In addition to this registration-free campaign at the Austria Center Vienna, vaccinations continue to be provided by appointment at the ACV and in the vaccination streets of the City of Vienna and the ÖGK. Additionally, the vaccination boxes at Rathausplatz and on the weekends at Donauinsel, Stadionbad, and the vaccination boat on the Old Danube are still in operation.
This vaccination campaign comes as Austria continues to try to vaccinate as many people as possible to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 23 July, almost 58 percent of the Austrian population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.