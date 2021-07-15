Delta Variant on the Rise in Austria: Tightening of Coronavirus Measures Again
The rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in Austria is the reason for significant tightening of access to night catering and events and changes to the green passport. The latest changes are as follows.
About 90 percent of new infections are now due to this strain of the virus, leading to an increase in new infections.
For this reason, the Corona Task Force today agreed on targeted adjustments in measures to curb the rise in new infections, according to a Health Ministry release.
As of July 22, access to night catering will only be possible with vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test. In the gastronomy and at events the registration obligation remains obligatory.
In addition, the certificate for the "green passport" will be available only after complete immunization. "The certificate will be issued from the day of the 2nd vaccination. The regulations for persons vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and for recovered and tested persons remain unchanged."
The changes in detail
- Nighttime dining: beginning July 22, 2021, access to nighttime dining will be limited to vaccinated individuals and those with a current negative PCR test result (maximum 72 hours from sample collection).
- Green Passport: As of August 15, 2021, the Green Passport certificate will only be available upon complete immunization. The certificate will be issued from the day of the 2nd vaccination. Regulations for persons vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and for recovered and tested remain unchanged.
- Contact information collection: Registration remains mandatory for food service and events until further notice.
"The current spread of the delta variant is of concern to me and a clear call to action. In today's meeting of the CoV task force, various options for action were discussed, and I am very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement so quickly," said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein. He again appealed especially to young people to get vaccinated.
Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger said, "Safety first. We have always agreed that we will target measures where necessary when the infection figures rise. No one wants the reversal of opening steps, so we are now taking precautions in those areas from which we see an increasing development of infections. I understand that young people want to party and enjoy life, the measures now agreed provide the greatest possible safety, with as little restriction as possible. By allowing guests access to night catering only with vaccination or PCR testing from July 22, we can maintain the freedoms we have only recently regained."
"My appeal is to everyone, but especially to young people: Get vaccinated, there is now enough vaccine available for everyone, there are hardly any waiting times, even spontaneous vaccinations are possible. Only vaccination provides lasting protection against infection and serious illness."
Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz