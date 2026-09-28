Chinese Diplomats Celebrate the 77th National Day and Bilateral Milestones in Vienna

The Chinese Embassy in Vienna also celebrated the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The high-profile ceremony was attended by over 600 guests from Austria’s political, business, and social circles, as well as members of the international diplomatic corps in Vienna, the UN City. Among the most prominent guests of honor were Austria’s former Federal President Heinz Fischer, Federal Council President Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, and Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

A Triple Anniversary Year for Sino-Austrian Relations

The Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Austria, Wang Tao, emphasized in his speech that the year 2026 is of historic significance for China and bilateral relations, as it marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan, which will shape the country’s economic and social course for the coming years. Equally important for Vienna is the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Austria (1971–2026).

Gestern haben wir gemeinsam mit Freunden aus allen Bereichen in Wien den 77. Jahrestag der Gründung der Volksrepublik China gefeiert. Wir wünschen unserem Vaterland Prosperität und Wohlstand und der Freundschaft zwischen China und Österreich ewiges Gedeihen! https://t.co/L4eNJX0rKc — Chinesische Botschaft in Österreich (@chinaembaustria) September 25, 2026

Wang emphasized that, with the ongoing “Chinese modernization,” China is striving for comprehensive national renewal and continues to engage with the world in a spirit of openness to create opportunities for global development. He expressed his hope that both nations will work hand in hand to achieve even more dynamic and successful cooperation.

Commitment to Multilateralism in Vienna, the City of the UN

China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Li Song, in turn, recalled the 55th anniversary of the restoration of China’s rightful seat at the United Nations.

Li underscored China’s willingness to uphold the banner of multilateralism together with all partners. He stated that the shared goal is to advance the United Nations’ efforts for peace and global development and to work step by step toward a community with a shared future for mankind.

Those in attendance and the guests of honor echoed the words of the diplomatic mission and expressed their hope that the friendly relations between Austria and China would continue to be enduring and flourishing.

Chinese Embassy Vienna