Celebration of the 98th Anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the Chinese Embassy in Vienna

In his speech, Defense Attaché Colonel General Ji Xinqi emphasized the central role of the PLA in Chinese history. He highlighted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the army had made great contributions to the Chinese revolution, national construction, and reforms. Ji also reiterated that, under Xi Jinping's “ideas for strengthening the army,” the PLA would achieve its goal of modernization by the 100th anniversary of its founding (to be reached in 2027) as planned.

The PLA was officially founded on August 1, 1927, which historically dates back to the Nanchang Uprising. This date is celebrated annually in China as “Army Day.” In addition to the ambassador and the defense attaché, several representatives of the Austrian military and military attachés from other nations, including Croatia and Russia, were present at the reception.

Ji Xinqi underscored the importance of the Chinese army as a “firm force for maintaining world peace.” However, he also made it clear that China would resolutely defend its sovereignty, security, and national development interests. As a historical example of the fight against aggression, he cited the Chinese Communist Party's leading role in the anti-Japanese war. He urged people to learn from history and to preserve their belief in justice, peace, and the victory of the people.

The guests at the reception were given an insight into the history and self-image of the army. Short videos about the People's Liberation Army and a photo exhibition on the anti-Japanese war were shown. Musical performances by Chinese groups and specially invited teachers and students from Hong Kong also received a positive response from those present.

