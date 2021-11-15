Budapest Office Property "BudaPart Gate" Acquired by S-Immo

Published: 59 minutes ago; 15:12

S Immo AG has acquired the "BudaPart Gate" office building in Hungary's capital, Budapest. Read more about the transaction and BudaPart Gate.

BudaPart Gate office building in Budapest, Hungary. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Globetrotter19, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

S Immo AG has expanded its portfolio in Budapest by acquiring the BudaPart Gate, a LEED Gold certified Class A office building.

The property measures around 20,000 m², and it is currently fully rented out. …

Schoenherr, S Immo, Real Estate Industry, MOL, Market Asset Management Zrt, Hungary, Herwig Teufelsdorfer, BudaPart Gate, Danube, Budapest
