Anadi Bank: Former Deutsche Bank Board Member Becomes New Board Member for FinTech

Alp Dalkilic, a former board member at Deutsche Bank, has been appointed to the Management Board at Anadi Bank. Dalkilic is primarily responsible for the bank's FinTech strategy. Read more about Dalkilic and Anadi Bank.

Austrian Anadi Bank AG has appointed a former board member at Deutsche Bank Retail, Alp Dalkilic, to the Management Board.

Dalkilic, who has been in charge of Anadi Bank’s internal FinTech since May, will now be responsible for the bank’s wholistic FinTech strategy at the board level and thus play a central role in driving the next expansion steps for the bank’s FinTech. …

