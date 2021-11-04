Andrea Rois Is the New Head of Group Marketing and Communication at Soravia Investment Holding
Project developer Soravia is strengthening its team with Dr. Andrea Rois (44) as the new Head of Group Marketing & Communication.
Andrea Rois is new Head of Group Marketing & Communication at Soravia Investment Holding GmbH. / Picture: © SORAVIA
Dr. Andrea Rois, an expert in brand management and marketing communications will assume overall responsibility for marketing and communications in Austria and Germany with immediate effect. …
