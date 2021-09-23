Real Estate in Austria: Purchase Prices of Houses and Apartments Up 10.7 Percent

Lifestyle & TravelPersonal Real Estate ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian House Price Index - prices on the residential real estate market - continue to rise. With an increase of 10.7% compared to the 1st half of 2020, the price increase for houses and apartments was significantly above the average of recent years. Detailed information on the house price index can be found below.

The Austrian House Price Index rose by 10.7% in the first half 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Frank Schwichtenberg, ECB decisions ECB/2003/4 and ECB/2003/5

The House Price Index (HPI) shows a price increase of 10.7% …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Real Estate: Property Becoming Increasingly Expensive in Austria (August 4)
Austrians Cannot Afford Own Home (May 19)
Austrian Residential Property Market: Prices Continue to Rise (April 28)
Austria's Real Estate: Single-Family Houses Expensive, Offices Cheap (January 5)
Read More
Real Estate Industry, Property Market, Statistics
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter