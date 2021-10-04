Sponsored Content
Wealth Management: Schelhammer Capital Bank Becomes Austria's Leading Private Bank
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:07 ♦ (Vindobona)
Bankhaus Schelhammer & Schattera AG and Capital Bank - GRAWE Gruppe AG have merged to form Schelhammer Capital, the strongest private bank in Austria. Read more about the newly created bank and what Chairman of the Board Christian Jauk said about the merger.
Christian Jauk, Chairman of the Board of Schelhammer Capital and CEO of Grawe Banking Group. / Picture: © Schelhammer Capital Bank AG / Evi Huber - Helmreich fotografiert
Bankhaus Schelhammer and Schattera AG and Capital Bank - GRAWE Gruppe AG have merged to form Schelhammer Capital. This merger has created the strongest private bank in Austria, with roughly € 300 million in eligible capital, total assets of around € 2.3 billion, and a managed customer volume of around € 23.9 billion. …
