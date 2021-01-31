Sponsored Content
"Ronaldo of Investment Banking" Becomes New CEO of Bank Austria Parent Company
People › Executives ♦ Published: January 31, 2021; 12:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Board of Directors of UniCredit SpA, which owns 96.35% of Bank Austria, unanimously nominated "deal junkie" Andrea Orcel as designated CEO to replace the outgoing CEO, Jean Pierre Mustier.
Andrea Orcel designated Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit , the parent company of UniCredit Bank Austria AG, better known as Bank Austria. / Picture: © UniCredit S.p.A.
The list will be presented for approval at the upcoming AGM on April 15, 2021. Upon AGM approval of the list, the Board will confirm his appointment as CEO. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content