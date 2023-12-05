Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce Hosts Libyan Delegations for Industry and Digital Transformation Talks

Representatives from the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) meeting with Libyan delegates to foster bilateral industrial and economic cooperation in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

These conducted underscored the growing partnership between Libya and Austria in both traditional industries and digital commerce. They highlighted the mutual interest in technological innovation and digital transformation, setting the stage for future collaborations that could significantly impact both economies and their global trade relations.

Libyan Minister of Industry & Minerals Visits AACC

The AACC welcomed a distinguished Libyan delegation led by H.E. Mr. Ahmed Abu Hisa, the Minister of Industry & Minerals of Libya. Accompanied by H.E. Dr. Osama Abdulhadi, the Libyan Ambassador to Austria, and other notable figures, the visit marked a pivotal moment in Arab-Austrian industrial relations.

The delegation included Mr. Mohammed Abdelmalik Elfighi, Chairman of the Libyan Iron and Steel Company, and other prominent Libyan industrial leaders. The Minister, honored at the 13th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum, presented his ministry's strategy for industrialization and private sector cooperation.

Highlighting the event were presentations on cutting-edge technologies. Eng. Manfred Hettmer introduced the Magnetic Field Oscillation Amplified Accelerator, a breakthrough in raw material extraction, and Eng. Dr. Erwin Greiler, attending virtually, showcased his eco-friendly hydrogen production technology. These presentations spurred lively discussions, bridging ideas between Libyan and Austrian representatives.

Libyan Ministry of Economy Delegation Discusses Digital Transformation

The following day, AACC Secretary-General Eng. Khouja received a delegation from the Libyan Ministry of Economy. The group, led by former Minister Dr. Sliman A.M. Al-Ajili, focused on the Libya Trade Network, a project aimed at revolutionizing Libya’s international trade through digital means.

This meeting explored the future of digital commerce and the integration of the Unified Arab Joint‐Chambers Block Chain Process Project by the AACC. This project aims to digitize export document legalizations and services, showcasing a step towards the future of international trade.

AACC