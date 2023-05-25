Austria's Schallenberg Discusses Importance of Vienna and Human Rights Advocacy in Meeting with UNGA President Kőrösi
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met yesterday with the President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, to discuss important matters related to the United Nations.
The exchange focused on the importance of Vienna as the seat of numerous international organizations as well as Austria's unwavering support for the United Nations, especially in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The meeting between Foreign Minister Schallenberg and President Kőrösi underscores Austria's continued support for the United Nations and efforts to advance international cooperation, dialogue, and sustainable development.
Schallenberg emphasized the prominent role of Vienna as an international headquarters. Numerous international organizations have chosen Vienna as their headquarters, including the United Nations. The Foreign Minister stressed that Vienna, as the official seat of the United Nations, has developed into an important hub for dialogue, sustainability, and security. As a result, he said, the city makes a valuable contribution to the functioning of the United Nations and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are a set of goals targeted by the international community by 2030 to fight poverty, promote gender equality, improve health care, and address climate change, among others.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg pointed out that Russian aggression also has implications for the dynamics of the UN General Assembly, which has 193 states represented. He explained that Russia was purposefully spreading disinformation and anti-Western narratives in states of the Global South to influence public opinion. Schallenberg specifically praised the active role of the United Nations and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in the Black Sea Initiative. This initiative has enabled the safe export of more than 30 million tons of grain and other food products from Ukraine through Black Sea ports.
Recent geopolitical developments also have implications for the universal validity of human rights and fundamental freedoms. For this reason, Foreign Minister Schallenberg appreciated UNGA President Kőrösi's commitment to increasing the involvement of civil society and youth to strengthen human rights. Schallenberg also noted that the Austrian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), is organizing a high-level symposium entitled "Vienna World Conference 30 Years On: Our Rights - Our Future" on June 6, 2023. This symposium will provide a platform for human rights actors to discuss challenges and best practices in the promotion and protection of human rights.