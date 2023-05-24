Hungarian Ambassador Reacted to Citation to Austrian Foreign Ministry
Hungarian Ambassador to Vienna Andor Nagy responded to Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg's criticism of Hungary's release of migrant smugglers and citation to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
Hungarian Ambassador to Austria Andor Nagy stressed on Hungarian InfoRadio that it is Hungary's "sovereign right" to deport foreign smugglers, as reported by ORF.
According to an inquiry of the Hungarian online portal "24.hu" to the Austrian Foreign Office, the latter had stressed that the Hungarian decision had a direct impact on Austria's security. As Vindobona.org reported, Schallenberg criticized Budapest's release of migrant smugglers and announced that the Hungarian ambassador would be summoned to Austria's Foreign Ministry over the matter.
He denied that he was summoned to the Foreign Office because of it and said that it was only a consultation. According to the diplomat, Austria objected that there had been no prior consultation regarding the decision to release the traffickers.
At the request of 24.hu, Austrian Foreign Policy previously noted that at the meeting it was emphasized that the Hungarian government's decree completely contradicts everything Hungary had previously advocated in the fight against human trafficking. According to the Austrian side, the Hungarian move has direct consequences for the security of the neighboring country. Austria has responded for the time being by tightening border controls to the government of Orbán began to release detained traffickers.
Nagy explained that Austria could not have prepared for how many of the 700 released would leave Hungary for Austria. This, he said, was the reason for the criticism from Vienna. The ambassador further stressed that Hungary had not considered that the release of the traffickers would cause problems for anyone, as they "did not harm anyone."According to Andor Nagy, the fact that there will soon be elections in Austria is crucial for migration policy and the reaction of the government in Vienna.
The right-wing government of Hungary led by Viktor Orbán issued a decree at the end of last month allowing prisoners from abroad to leave Hungary within 72 hours of being imprisoned. The ambassador reiterated the Hungarian government's argument that about 12 to 13 percent of the prisoners in Hungarian jails are traffickers and their detention costs Hungarian taxpayers dearly. This is in line with Budapest's official line, which Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas also used to justify the move, saying that detaining foreign criminals had become too expensive.