Austria Supports Infringement Procedure against Hungary
Austria will support the European Commission’s decision for an infringement procedure against Hungary. The reason for this is the controversial LGBTQ law that was passed in Hungary. This is not the first time that Austria supports such a decision on Hungary.
Austria has decided to intervene on behalf of the European Commission in the infringement proceedings against Hungary over its controversial LGBTQ law. "The European Union is based on democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, which must be protected by all means. The infringement proceedings are a necessary step to fully enforce fundamental rights," said Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler, as stated by ORF.
According to Der Standard, The infringement proceedings initiated by the EU Commission in 2021 concern the law passed by the right-wing nationalist Hungarian government banning "advertising" for homosexuality and transsexuality. Publications on this topic must be labeled "Forbidden for under 18s" in Hungary, and films may no longer be broadcast at prime time.
As reported by Vienna.at, Already in 2021, Austria had issued a declaration together with 17 other member states expressing concerns about Hungary's discriminatory policies regarding LGBTIQ people and the related restriction of freedom of expression, Edtstadler stressed in a statement.