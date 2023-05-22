Sponsored Content
Austrian Foreign Minister Summons Hungarian Ambassador
Diplomatic tensions arise as Hungary's early release of convicted human traffickers causes concern in Vienna. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in Brussels that the Hungarian ambassador would be brought to the Foreign Ministry because of the controversy over the release of migrant traffickers.
Austrias Foreign Minister announced, that the Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. / Picture: © BMEIA / Paier
The early release of convicted human traffickers in Hungary has sparked diplomatic tensions between Vienna and Budapest. "We demand full clarification because we consider this to be a completely wrong signal," said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Brussels, as reported by ORF. He said that "the Hungarian…
