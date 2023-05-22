Austrian Foreign Minister Summons Hungarian Ambassador

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

Diplomatic tensions arise as Hungary's early release of convicted human traffickers causes concern in Vienna. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in Brussels that the Hungarian ambassador would be brought to the Foreign Ministry because of the controversy over the release of migrant traffickers.

Austrias Foreign Minister announced, that the Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. / Picture: © BMEIA / Paier

The early release of convicted human traffickers in Hungary has sparked diplomatic tensions between Vienna and Budapest. "We demand full clarification because we consider this to be a completely wrong signal," said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Brussels, as reported by ORF. He said that "the Hungarian…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg Doubles Down on Edtstadlers Statement about Putin (April 12)
FPÖ-Uproar over Planed Zelenskyy Speech in the Austrian Parliament (March 26)
Austria Supports Infringement Procedure against Hungary (March 22)
Read More
Viktor Orban, Peter Szijjarto, Illegal Migration, Hungary, Alexander Schallenberg, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Brussels
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter