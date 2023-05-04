Austria's Foreign Disaster Fund is Increased
Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg have praised the increase of the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to 77.5 million euros in 2023 before the Council of Ministers.
The current permacrisis, characterized by war, uncertain economic prospects, mass migration, energy crisis, and climate change, is rapidly exacerbating global suffering and threatening the existence of millions of people, particularly in the Global South. To address this critical situation, the Austrian government has approved one of the largest single disbursements from the Foreign Disaster Fund of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the work of Austrian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in humanitarian crisis areas. Austrian NGOs will receive 21.5 million euros for projects to combat the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, Africa, and Afghanistan.
"The Foreign Disaster Fund helps where help is needed most: on the ground in countries affected by humanitarian disasters. With this funding, we support Austrian NGOs in the affected countries and thereby make important contributions to alleviate humanitarian crises," said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
Austrian NGOs are critical partners in delivering assistance on the ground, along with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). By disbursing this funding, the government is responding to NGOs' request for more planning security and contributing to the quality and sustainability of Austrian humanitarian aid.
According to the World Disaster Report by the Red Cross, 77 percent of disasters worldwide in 2020 were caused by unusual climate and weather phenomena. The climate crisis is a global challenge, and its impact is increasingly threatening the existence of more people. Fatal rural-urban migration, resource conflicts, and even wars are increasing. Therefore, it is essential to provide humanitarian aid by the principles of humanity, independence, neutrality, and impartiality. That's why the Austrian government is increasing AKF's funding by more than 40 percent this year, with a cornerstone being the 21.5 million euros allocated today for humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Afghanistan, neighboring countries, and West and East Africa, which will be made available to Austrian humanitarian NGOs.
Around 14 million euros will go to projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ethiopia (5 million euros), Burkina Faso (4 million euros), Mozambique (3 million euros), South Sudan (1 million euros), and Uganda (1 million euros). In addition, 3.5 million euros will be allocated for projects in Jordan, 3 million euros in Lebanon, and 1 million euros in Afghanistan and the region.
"The people in all these countries are fighting a dangerous mix of hunger, natural disasters, conflicts, and a huge influx of displaced people. With our on-site assistance, we aim to counter humanitarian crises and contribute to stabilizing the situation. The work of Austrian NGOs is crucial in creating perspectives for people on-site and preventing migration," emphasized Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
The Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an essential instrument for humanitarian aid, has grown from 15 million euros in 2019 to 77.5 million euros this year, making it the most well-funded it has ever been. The disbursement will be managed by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA).
Many Austrian NGOs delighted
"Given a record number of 339 million people who will need humanitarian aid and protection in 2023, this money is urgently needed and also an important signal of solidarity in action. Internationally networked aid organizations like Caritas can use these funds to help quickly and save lives," emphasized Caritas President Michael Landau, as reported by ORF.
Lukas Wenk, managing director of AG Globale Verantwortung, was also pleased, according to ORF, "With this, the federal government is enabling Austrian aid organizations to maintain and expand their support for suffering people in crisis areas around the world."
"People with disabilities must not be excluded from the bitterly needed aid measures," demanded Julia Moser, Managing Director of Light for the World Austria, according to ORF.