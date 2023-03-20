Austria's Cooperation with EU Drugs Agency Exemplary
The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) is the leading European institution in the field of drugs. EMCDDA Executive Director Alexis Goosdeel is meeting with the Austrian ministries responsible for drug policy issues, in particular with Health Minister Johannes Rauch and Justice Minister Alma Zadić, as part of a three-day working visit to exchange views.
As part of a three-day working visit, Alexis Goosdeel is meeting with the Austrian Ministries of Health and Justice to discuss drug policy issues and best practices. In addition, expert discussions are planned with selected representatives at the federal and provincial levels, as well as visits to various drug facilities and Stein Prison.
The dangers of drug use are widely known, and the economic consequences for society and the health and social consequences for individuals can be dramatic. European cooperation is needed, particularly as a result of rising drug abuse in Western Europe. As Vindobona.org reported, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) detected that the cocaine market is booming in Western Europe.
Restructuring of the EMCDDA
Established in 1993, the EMCDDA is the leading European body in the field of drugs, providing independent scientific evidence and analysis. In doing so, it supports the EU and its member states in the formulation and implementation of policy decisions and initiatives in the field of addiction. Since January 2022, Austria has provided the president, Dr. Franz Pietsch, elected by the European Commission, the representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament.
This Austria visit "takes place at a particularly opportune time," emphasizes Franz Pietsch, Chairman of the EMCDDA Management Board. This is because the new regulation for a European Union Drug Agency (EUDA) is expected to be adopted shortly by the European Parliament and the Council.
The EMCDDA, which will in the future be renamed the "EU Drugs Agency", is intended to be better able to respond to new challenges and threats, thereby providing better support to the member states and further strengthening cooperation at the international level.
The main focus will be on monitoring and taking into account so-called mixed-use, as well as issuing warnings if particularly dangerous substances come onto the market. In addition, the role of the National Contact Points in the Member States, which are responsible for providing the relevant data to the Agency, will be strengthened. Due to the upcoming extension of the mandate, around 50 additional posts will be made available for future tasks.
Austria as a best practice example
Austria serves as an example of best practice in this regard and is expected to play a kind of role model in the restructuring of the EMCDDA. The principles of Austria's drug policy are based on measures to reduce demand and supply.
"Particular importance is attached to the principle of therapy instead of punishment," says Health Minister Johannes Rauch of Austria's drug policy. This also includes maintaining or restoring the social integration of those people who exhibit patterns of substance use and other addiction-related behavior that are harmful or detrimental to their health.
"Exclusion, discrimination and stigmatization of those affected are out of place because they make people ill and jeopardize not only the success of individual therapy but also social and societal cohesion," explained Rauch.
Goosdeel thanked Austria for its continued support as a strong partner on the road to the new regulation. "This regulation will broaden the Agency's mandate and strengthen the EU's preparedness in the field of drug control. I look forward to walking this new path together," Goosdeel said.
"The EMCDDA aims to contribute to a healthier and safer Europe, in a context where "drugs are everywhere; almost anything can be a drug and anyone can be affected by it," concluded Alexis Goosdeel, Director of the EMCDDA.