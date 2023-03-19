UNODC Warns of Rise in Cocaine Smuggling
After a slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global cocaine production has exploded in the past two years, according to a new report from the Vienna-based United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The UN agency expresses concern about the new diversification in organized crime related to cocaine. The Global Report on Cocaine 2023, details how coca cultivation increased by 35 percent from 2020 to 2021, the fastest increase since 2016. According to UNODC, the global supply of cocaine is at record levels.
According to UNODC, the increase is the result of both increased cultivation of coca bush and improvements in the production of cocaine hydrochloride from coca bush. A steep rise in supply has been matched by a similar rise in demand, with cocaine use increasing steadily across many regions in recent years. Despite this, interceptions of cocaine shipments have also risen sharply around the world, with seizures reaching a record of nearly 2,000 tons in 2021.
There is a strong potential for growth in Africa and Asia even though the cocaine market remains largely concentrated in the Americas and Europe. UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly stated in reacting to these findings, “The potential for the cocaine market to expand in Africa and Asia is a dangerous reality. I urge governments and others to closely examine the report’s findings to determine how this transnational threat can be met with transnational responses based on awareness raising, prevention, and international and regional cooperation.”
New trends in cocaine trafficking
As cocaine trafficking hubs emerge, the report notes that countries in Southeastern Europe and Africa - particularly those in West and Central Africa - are increasingly being used as key transit zones.
For cocaine entering Western Europe, North Sea ports like Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Hamburg have eclipsed traditional entry points in Spain and Portugal. Besides sending cocaine to North America, traffickers in Central America are also diversifying their routes by sending more and more cocaine to Europe.
In the report, traffickers' modalities are also examined, with findings indicating that trafficking networks are fragmenting into many different forms. As a result of the demobilization of fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), other actors, such as local actors, ex-FARC guerillas, or even foreign groups from Mexico and Europe, were able to step into the coca-growing region. In addition, the report reveals that "service providers", i.e., companies that provide services throughout the entire supply chain, have proliferated.
To gain access to supplies and wholesale quantities of cocaine, especially Mexican and Balkan criminal groups have moved closer to South American production centers. There is no intention of taking control of territory by these foreign groups. They are trying to improve supply lines and make them more efficient by incentivizing Coca production and funding the entire supply chain.
There is a high percentage of the general population using cocaine in established cocaine markets. There is only one-fifth of the global population is covered by these markets. Because of the large underlying population, the number of users will increase tremendously in other regions if the prevalence matches established markets. There has already been this type of market convergence in Western and Central Europe where purity levels and prices have been aligned with those in the United States, even though the prevalence of cocaine use in Western and Central Europe has not yet reached the same levels as in the United States.
It is reported that "crack" cocaine use in several Western European countries is on the rise, according to UNODC data on people seeking their first treatment. The pandemic seems to have disrupted the cocaine market in Brazil on both supply and demand sides. The report of UNODC finds many new trends in cocaine smuggling as you can read here!
UNODC hopes with its latest knowledge and trends on the routes, modalities, and networks employed by criminal actors that the report will support evidence-based strategies which stay ahead of future developments in cocaine production, trafficking, and use.