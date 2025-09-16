Austrian Universities in the 2025 Shanghai Ranking: Six Institutions Among the Top 500

The domestic contingent is once again led by the University of Vienna, which maintains its position in the 101-150 ranking group. This makes it the only Austrian university in the top 200. The Academic Ranking of World Universities is compiled annually by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The ranking, compiled annually by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, evaluates the research strength of over 2,500 institutions worldwide, of which the top 1,000 are published. The methodology is largely based on publicly available data. Among other things, the number of Nobel Prize and Fields Medal winners among graduates and staff, the frequency with which researchers are cited, and publications in the renowned magazines Science and Nature are evaluated.

Further rankings and international leaders

In addition to the University of Vienna, the Medical University of Vienna, the University of Innsbruck, and the Vienna University of Technology (TU) also ranked in the 201-300 group. The medical universities of Graz and Innsbruck made it into the top 500 and are listed in the 401-500 group, which means an improvement of one hundred places for both compared to the previous year. The Vienna University of Technology also improved its ranking and now occupies a place in the 201-300 group.

As usual, US universities dominate internationally: Harvard tops the list, followed by Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The best European university is the University of Cambridge in the UK, ranked 4th. The best continental European universities are the University of Paris-Saclay, ranked 13th, and ETH Zurich, ranked 22nd. In Germany, the University of Munich (ranked 42nd) and the Technical University of Munich (ranked 45th) achieved the best rankings.

