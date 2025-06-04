Austria Recruiting U.S. Researchers: Science Committee Discusses Simplified Appointment Procedures

As Minister Holzleitner emphasizes: “Science does not end at national borders.” But whether it will actually open up new horizons beyond symbolic gestures remains to be seen. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/ Thomas Topf

The Science Committee is meeting in parliament to discuss the planned amendment to the law on science policy. As reported by Vindobona.org, Austria's initiative aims to specifically recruit researchers from the US against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's restrictive science policy, which has led to a massive decline in funding, increasing political influence, and a growing climate of uncertainty in the United States. Austria's response: a package of measures that includes structural support and a temporary expansion of the so-called “opportunity hiring” practice.

The core of the legislative initiative is to increase the proportion of professorships that can be awarded without prior public advertisement. Instead of the current five percent, universities will be allowed to fill ten percent of their positions in this way by the end of September 2026 – in addition to the existing five percent under Section 98 of the University Act – in particular to be able to respond more quickly to qualified applications from abroad. However, this is limited to researchers who were most recently working in the US. The measure is temporary for the time being, but according to Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ), it is intended to send “a signal of international solidarity” and strengthen Austria's position in the global competition for scientific talent.

Between approval and criticism: reactions to the measure

The Universities Conference (uniko) expressly welcomes the initiative and even advocates a permanent increase in the quota. President Brigitte Hütter explained that in times of global uncertainty, flexibility is crucial to attracting top-level research to Europe. At the same time, she sees the current situation – with budget cuts at US research agencies such as the NIH and FDA – as a “historic window” that Europe must take advantage of.

Criticism has come from the Austrian Student Union (ÖH) and several university senates. While they recognize the necessity of the measure in principle, they complain that the regulation is biased toward researchers from the US. The ÖH is calling for a broader definition that also includes scientists from other authoritarian states, such as Iran, Russia, or India. Otherwise, there is a risk of unequal treatment and political instrumentalization.

A comprehensive plan: Perspectives package and EURAXESS

The amendment is part of a larger package of measures by the Ministry of Science that addresses several levels, as reported by Vindobona.org. The EURAXESS platform is to be expanded into a central point of contact for international researchers. In addition to information on visa procedures, funding opportunities, and finding accommodation, it will also bundle integration policy offers. The portal will be multilingual and digitally accessible. A separate subpage will be set up for researchers from the US.

At the same time, the “Students at Risk” scholarship program is being relaunched. In cooperation with the Agency for Education and Internationalization (OeAD) and the ÖH, 50 monthly scholarships of 1,200 euros each will be made available—not only for U.S. researchers but for anyone who is unable to continue their studies and research due to anti-democratic developments. The aim is to enable endangered students to transfer to an Austrian university.

Other support programs such as “Esprit” (for early career researchers), “ASTRA” (postdocs), “Academy Fellowships” (senior scientists), and the Berta Karlik Program, which is specifically aimed at promoting women, will be particularly promoted as part of the perspective package. However, no additional funds are planned for this at present.

When presenting the package, Minister Holzleitner emphasized: “Austria can offer security, good framework conditions, and a free research environment—something that no longer exists in the US.” She also referred to Austria's democratic stability: “We do not govern by decree—and we have a clear separation of powers.”

Systemic challenges remain

Despite these ambitious measures, Austria's research system is not without its weaknesses. Criticism is often leveled at the low willingness to take risks and the still underdeveloped public-private partnerships. In contrast to the US, there is a lack of entrepreneurial culture in science in this country. Good ideas often fail due to a lack of access to capital or rigid institutional structures.

The commercialization of research results also has room for improvement. While US researchers raise millions annually through third-party funding, Austria often lacks the structural environment for spin-offs and start-ups. To counteract this, the FORWIT Research Council intends to evaluate systemic hurdles more intensively in the future – with the help of the new RTI Monitor and Technology Talks Austria, which are planned for fall 2025, among other things.

A European research corridor as a vision

In the long term, many experts hope that the Austrian initiative could lead to an overall European strategy. Under the motto “Choose Europe for Science,” the EU is preparing a €500 million package to increase ERC grants and Marie Skłodowska-Curie fellowships. The goal is to create a “European research corridor” that brings together talent, projects, and investments, thereby repositioning Europe as a global innovation hub.

Symbolic politics or structural reform?

Whether the planned measures remain mere symbolic politics or trigger sustainable structural reforms will be seen in their implementation. One thing is clear: Austria is positioning itself boldly in international competition – but without profound changes in research governance, funding culture, and institutional flexibility, the window could quickly close again.

