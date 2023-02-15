Austrian Security Policy Handbook Presented in Japan

To increase knowledge of the European Union's Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) and thus lay the groundwork for cooperation, the Austrian Common Security and Defense Policy Handbook was translated into several Asian languages. This handbook has now been presented in Japan.

The Austrian delegation held a book presentation on the European Common Security and Defence Policy Lecture at the Japanese Defense Academy. / Picture: © Japanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The Austrian Common Security and Defense Policy Handbook was translated into several Asian languages to increase awareness of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) of the European Union.

The foreword was written by the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell and the Austrian Minister of Defense, Klaudia Tanner. Both underlined the importance of the Indo-Pacific region for the world economy and global security.

A bilateral visit of the Austrian Secretary General, Arnold Kammel, and the editor of the manuals, Jochen Rehrl, to the Vice Minister of Defense, Masami Oka, showed the interest in the Austrian publication up to the highest political circles.

A group of Japanese officials, academics and researchers were briefed on the new handbook in various formats (conferences, seminars, bilateral meetings).

During seminars and conferences, they spoke about the EU's role in crisis management, the foreign engagement of the 27 EU member states, and current issues such as the Ukraine war and conflicts on the African continent.

The Austrian Ambassador to Japan, Elisabeth Bertagnoli, together with her Defense Attaché, Bernd Göttlicher, provided both substantive and logistical support for the working meetings. The EU Head of Delegation on site, Jean-Eric Paquet, showed great interest in this publication and described it as a "door opener" for many further discussions on the topic complex "Security and Defense".

Japan's security situation

The security situation in Japan is challenging in several respects. Its immediate neighbors include China, Russia and North Korea, with whom Japan has certain challenges to overcome.

Due to the geopolitical situation, the security strategy has now been updated and the defense budget has been increased from 1 percent to 2 percent of the gross national product. It is therefore only logical that Japan is also on the lookout for reliable partners, and Europe is considered to be one.

Background of the handbook

Since 2016, the European Union has been trying to expand its security and defense policy profile in the Indo-Pacific region. To achieve this, a project on "Enhancing Security Cooperation in and with Asia" (ESIWA) was launched by the European Commission. Under this project, various activities took and will take place at the diplomatic level and operational levels. That is why such a handbook is essential for military diplomacy between Asia and the European Union.

Austrian Armed Forces

