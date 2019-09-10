Austrian Johannes Hahn Becomes EU Budget Commissioner / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Koch / MSC [CC BY 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/de/deed.en)]

The areas of responsibility for the 27 Commissioners-designate of the EU have been defined. The Austrian Johannes Hahn, previously EU Neighbourhood Commissioner, is to take over the important budget portfolio in the EU Commission under the future President Ursula von der Leyen.

Following the announcement of Johannes Hahn's nomination as future EU Budget Commissioner, the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, expects the experienced European politician to perform sovereignly before the European Parliament. "Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to entrust Hahn with the EU budget in the midst of the ongoing negotiations on the multiannual financial framework is already an honour and shows great confidence", said the President of the National Council.

Johannes Hahn, as a long-standing EU Commissioner, is appreciated not only in Austria by all political groups. "His high qualifications and expertise in central questions of the Union speak for equipping him with this key function", the President of the National Council is convinced. Now it is up to the European Parliament to question the proposed candidates for the new Commission in detail. Sobotka also welcomes the large number of EU Commissioners in the team of the designated EU Commission President.

Sebastian Kurz welcomes Von der Leyens' setting of priorities and sees responsible task for Johannes Hahn

"I would like to warmly congratulate Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the new College of Commissioners. This enabled von der Leyen to fulfil her first promise with a large number of commissioners. The priorities are also the right ones with, among other things, a pioneering role for Europe in climate protection, an EU that is fit for the digital age, strengthening competitiveness and secure EU external borders," said Kurz.

"I congratulate Johannes Hahn on his new responsible role as EU Budget Commissioner. As a European politician recognised across party lines, he will ensure that the right course is set for a European Union that is strong in the world," concluded Kurz.