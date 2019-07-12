European Commissioner: Austria Sends Hahn for Third Time

Johannes Hahn again to be nominated as European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Koch / MSC [CC BY 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/de/deed.en)]

The Federal Government will nominate Hahn as an Austrian member of the future EU Commission.

It has been announced that the nomination will take place next week within the framework of a special Council of Ministers.

The date for the plenary committee of the National Council, in which the nomination will then be decided, is expected to take place on the same day.

Background

In October 2009, it became known that the Austrian Federal Government had decided to send Hahn to Brussels as the new Austrian EU Commissioner in 2010 and thus nominate him as successor to Benita Ferrero-Waldner as Austrian member of the Barroso II Commission.

In November 2009, Commission President José Manuel Barroso announced that Hahn would be appointed Commissioner for Regional Policy.

Following a hearing in February 2010, the European Parliament voted in favour of the new EU Commission.

Johannes Hahn was thus able to take up his post as Regional Commissioner in the Commission under President José Manuel Barroso for the next five years.

In the summer of 2014 it became known that Hahn had been nominated by the Austrian People's Party under Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger for the position of EU Commissioner for the second time.

In his role as European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Hahn, together with EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Federica Mogherini, has initiated a comprehensive reform of the European Neighbourhood Policy. EU Commission President Juncker had instructed the Commissioner to implement this reform.