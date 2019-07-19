Ursula von der Leyen Gets Johannes Hahn Proposed as Austrian EU Commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen receives Johannes Hahn proposed by the Austrian side. / Picture: © Wikipoedia / Dirk Vorderstraße

Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein reacted positively to the nomination of Johannes Hahn as the Austrian member of the next EU Commission:

"Johannes Hahn fulfils the requirements perfectly. So I will send the proposal to the future President of the EU Commission".

The Chancellor, who is "very pleased with the unanimity in the main committee", had already been able to form a clear picture in favour of Hahn in her talks prior to the vote.

Even before the parliamentary decision, the Council of Ministers unanimously nominated Johannes Hahn as an Austrian member of the next EU Commission.

It would be his third term as EU Commissioner - from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2024.

Further prerequisites for his assumption of office as a member of the new Commission are his inclusion in the personnel proposal of the future EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the subsequent confirmation of the EU Commission by the European Parliament.