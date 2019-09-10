Article Tools

The European Way: Meet the Team of Ursula von der Leyen

Published: September 10, 2019; 12:58 · (Vindobona)

At the heart of the new Commission's work is the need to address the changes in climate, technology and demography that are transforming European societies and way of life. Von der Leyen has structured and presented her team according to these requirements. Read below where the 27 commissioners come from and what they represent.

Meet Von der Leyen's 26 European Commissioners. / Picture: © EC European Commission

The new Commission will reflect the priorities and ambitions set out in the Political Guidelines.

The Commission is structured around the objectives President-elect von der Leyen was elected on by the European Parliament.

At the heart of the new Commission's work is the need to address the changes in climate, technology and demography that are transforming European…

This article includes a total of 1877 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Johannes Hahn Becomes EU Budget Commissioner (September 10)
Read More
EC European Commission, Johannes Hahn, Ursula von der Leyen, Climate Change, Josep Borrell, Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vera Jourova, Margaritis Schinas, Maros Sefcovic, Dubravka Suica, Ylva Johansson, Didier Reynders, Mariya Gabriel, Stella Kyriakides, Kadri Simson, Jutta Urpilainen, Sylvie Goulard, Laszlo Trocsanyi, Paolo Gentiloni, Phil Hogan, Virginijus Sinkevicius, Nicolas Schmit, Helena Dalli, Elisa Ferreira, Janusz Wojciechowski, Rovana Plumb, Janez Lenarcic
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter