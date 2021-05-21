Sponsored Content
Austrian Institute for International Affairs: Challenging but Positive Corona Year 2020
The Austrian Institute for International Affairs (OIIP - Österreichisches Institut für Internationale Politik) reports in its annual report "Annual 2020" on the past "challenging" Corona year as a "proud" year in which 35 scientific publications were published, numerous new research projects and discussion events were organized, and 35 conference participations and 91 media appearances were documented. In addition, the move to new premises already took place at the beginning of the year 2021.
Dr. Caspar Einem, President of the Board of the Austrian Institute for International Affairs (oiip - Österreichisches Institut für Internationale Politik). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fotograf Fotostudio Wilke, CC BY 2.0 AT
"The Corona year was a challenging one for all of us," reads a release from the institute. The institute is all the more "proud" of what …
