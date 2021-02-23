Sponsored Content
Theresian Academy: Vienna's Elite School for the Next Generation of Diplomats Celebrates 275th Anniversary
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: February 23, 2021; 22:17 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In 1746, Empress Maria Theresa of Austria founded the Theresian Academy, which has been closely linked to Austria's history ever since. In 2021, the Theresian Academy celebrates its 275th anniversary, and with it the connection between scholastic tradition and innovation in education.
Theresian Academy - (Theresianum - Stiftung Theresianische Akademie), Vienna's Elite School for the Next Generation of Diplomats Celebrates 275th Anniversary. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Heilinger, CC BY-SA 3.0
275 years of the "Theresian Academy" Foundation Vienna means #275 years of opportunities for the students of the Theresian Academy.
The unique and traditional past as well as the constant claim of a future-oriented orientation have shaped the experienced daily life of the Theresian community since the foundation was established by Maria Theresia in 1746. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna International School: Lisa Biasillo Appointed as New Director (September 3, 2020)
Amadeus Vienna Protects Campus from the Corona Virus (March 4, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content