Sponsored Content
European Research Council Provides Grants for 12 Austrian Researchers
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 10:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded 12 fellowships for cutting-edge research in Austria. In total the Council is giving out over 200 grants to leading researcher across Europe with a total volume of more than EUR 500 million. The research projects span across various different sectors and sciences.
12 Austrian researchers will receive grants awarded from the European Research Council. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / National Eye Institute, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
The European Research Council (ERC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Excellence Grants. 209 leading researchers across Europe will benefit from grants totalling EUR 507 million.
Austria ranks sixth in terms of grants by country of host institution, and a total of 12 grants will be awarded to researchers based in Austria. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
European Innovation Council Funds Austrian Projects (December 14, 2020)
EU Increases Funding for Austrian-Lead Covid-19 Research Projects (November 6, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content