Sponsored Content
Austrian Government Promises to Provide More Money for Childcare
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austrian Minister for Women and Integration Susanne Raab announced that the federal government will be providing more money for childcare. Read more about what Raab said about this expansion of childcare in Austria.
Minister for Women and Integration Susanne Raab: "The key to reconciling family and work is that there is comprehensive and quality-assured childcare in Austria." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
At the doorstep before the Council of Ministers in the Federal Chancellery, the Austrian Minister for Women and Integration Susanne Raab announced that the federal government will provide more money for the expansion of childcare. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Equal Pay Day: Austria's Women Earn 14.3 Percent Less (February 19)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content