Austrian Diplomacy Strengthens Partnerships with Landlocked Developing Countries in Central Asia

Austria, itself a landlocked country, is considered a long-standing partner and hosted the last UN conference of this kind in 2014. / Picture: © BMEIA

State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn emphasized that the geographical situation should not be seen as an insurmountable hurdle, but rather as an incentive for innovation and cooperation. Schellhorn made it clear that the key to overcoming disadvantages lies in deeper regional cooperation, creating legal clarity, and expanding modern connectivity. This is not only an economic necessity, but also a strategic foundation for stability and growth. With this in mind, he spoke out strongly in favor of functioning multilateralism and free global trade.

Global Gateway as a driver of connectivity

A central point of Schellhorn's message was the importance of the European Global Gateway strategy. This EU initiative is designed to create sustainable and trustworthy global connections in the areas of digital, climate, energy, transport, health, education, and research. Schellhorn emphasized that this strategy provides an important framework for supporting landlocked countries.

Specifically, he cited the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the Lobito Corridor as examples of projects that could be promoted through the Global Gateway strategy. Such initiatives are crucial for establishing modern and efficient logistics networks that connect landlocked countries to global value chains. Connectivity is the decisive factor in compensating for structural location disadvantages and ensuring the free movement of goods.

Bilateral talks and economic successes

In addition to the official conference programs, State Secretary Schellhorn held a series of important bilateral talks. These served not only as diplomatic exchanges but also as intensive promotion of Austria's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council. Such direct talks are essential for gaining international support for Austria's diplomatic ambitions.

In addition, economic talks were on the agenda, highlighting Austria's expertise and export strength. Schellhorn was able to see a concrete example of the success of Austrian companies first-hand: he visited the port of the capital, Turkmenbashi, where an Austrian company is implementing a major infrastructure project. This underscores the competence of Austrian companies to operate successfully even in challenging international environments.

Austria's commitment to development cooperation

The importance of cooperation with landlocked developing countries is also reflected in the commitment of the Austrian Development Cooperation (OEZA). It attaches high priority to this cooperation and will support numerous projects in its priority countries in 2025. These countries include Burkina Faso, Uganda, Ethiopia, Moldova, and Armenia.

The OEZA's projects are designed to promote sustainable development and open up prospects for local people. They make a direct contribution to overcoming challenges such as poverty, climate change, and inadequate infrastructure. Austria is thus demonstrating that it is making targeted use of its own experience as a landlocked country to help other countries in their development and thus contribute to global stability and prosperity.

