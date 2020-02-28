Sponsored Content
Austrian Coronavirus Summit: Population to Participate in Containment
In a meeting of Federal Chancellor Kurz, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer with the state governors in the Federal Chancellery, agreement was reached on uniform nationwide guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus. The Chancellor appealed to the population to actively participate in the containment of the virus.
Coronavirus Summit in the Federal Chancellery / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
In the subsequent press conference in the Federal Chancellery, the Chancellor again appealed to the population to actively participate in the containment of the virus.
Travel warnings were to be taken seriously and not recommendations: "Anyone who has visited affected areas and is re-entering Austria is urgently requested to stay away from major events and to contact the hotline…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Today )
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Today )
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update (Today )
Suspicion of Coronavirus: Holidaymaker in Austria Died (February 26)
Read More
BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Health Policy, BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz, Karl Nehammer, Rudolf Anschober, Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Thomas Stelzer
Featured
Sponsored Content