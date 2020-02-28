Austrian Coronavirus Summit: Population to Participate in Containment

In a meeting of Federal Chancellor Kurz, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer with the state governors in the Federal Chancellery, agreement was reached on uniform nationwide guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus. The Chancellor appealed to the population to actively participate in the containment of the virus.

Coronavirus Summit in the Federal Chancellery / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)

In the subsequent press conference in the Federal Chancellery, the Chancellor again appealed to the population to actively participate in the containment of the virus.

Travel warnings were to be taken seriously and not recommendations: "Anyone who has visited affected areas and is re-entering Austria is urgently requested to stay away from major events and to contact the hotline…

